Will rename Hyderabad as ‘Bhagyanagar’ if BJP comes to power: Kishan Reddy

Kishan Reddy's claim of renaming Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar, comes days after Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and UP CM Yogi Adityanath made the claims while campaigning in Telangana.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:29 PM, Mon - 27 November 23

Hyderabad: Bharaitya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana unit president G Kishan Reddy on Monday claimed that his party, if voted to power in the state, would rename the capital Hyderabad as ‘Bhagyanagar’.

Kishan Reddy’s comments come days after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made the claims while campaigning in the poll-bound State.

“Madras was renamed to Chennai, Calcutta to Kolkata, Bombay to Mumbai and we also renamed Rajpath to Kartavya Path. So, why can’t Hyderabad be renamed?,” Kishan Reddy asked.

“Who is Hyder? Bhagyanagar was its old name, the Nizams changed it to Hyderabad during their rule. We will name it back to Bhagyanagar when we come to power,” the BJP leader added.

“The BRS government here does not let you celebrate September 17, some that will happen when BJP comes to power. We are here to create Bhagyanagar,” said UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in the Goshamahal Constituency.

The UP CM had made the name change pitch earlier in 2020 while canvassing for BJP ahead of the Hyderabad Civic Polls.

The BJP government in UP, headed by Yogi Adityanath, has changed the names of several cities in the State. Allahabad was renamed to Prayagraj, Faizabad to Ayodhya. Currently, there are proposals of renaming Aligarh, Mainpuri, Firozabad and Mirzapur in the State.