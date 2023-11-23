Hyderabad can turn into ‘Bhagyanagar’ in 30 mins, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:43 PM, Thu - 23 November 23

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Hyderabad: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, campaigning here in the city on Wednesday, said that if there is political will Hyderabad city can be renamed to ‘Bhagyanagar’ within half-an-hour if Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is elected to power.

Addressing an election campaign at Charminar on Wednesday, the BJP leader yet again brought up “changing the name of Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar,” and said that no one will raise a hue and cry if the city is renamed.

Riling up sentiments, Sarma also said that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be passed in his state Assam by February, after which no one would be “allowed to have more than one wife”. With the UCC, a man has to legally divorce his wife to get married to another woman, he added.

He also emphasised that this initiative has support even within the Muslim community.

The BJP in its manifesto of Telangana, promised to implement the UCC, if elected to power in the State. Union Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah has also said recently that, “Once BJP will form the government in the State, it will bring the UCC within six months.”