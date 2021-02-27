Will resolve challenges of lorry owners: Jogu Ramanna

He vowed to address issues relating to the owners if brought to his notice.

By | Published: 12:19 am

Adilabad: MLA Jogu Ramanna promised that he would strive hard for resolving challenges belonging to owners and drivers of lorries and tractors. He was speaking at a programme in which the members of the newly elected executive council of the owners of both lorries and tractors association were felicitated here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramanna said that the government was trying to strengthen all unions and associations in the past six years. He vowed to address issues relating to the owners if brought to his notice. He was felicitated by members of the association for gracing the event. The members thanked Ramanna for assuring them of resolving their problems.

District Libraries Corporation Chairman Rauthu Manohar, District Farmer Coordinating Committee president Addi Boja Reddy, Jainath Mandal Parishad president Govardhan and many others were present.