“Will stay permanently with NDA,” says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

By ANI Published Date - 8 February 2024, 09:06 PM

File Photo

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who recently made a ‘U’ turn and joined its former ally NDA on Thursday, said that he went “idhar udhar” (here and there) but now he has again come to National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and will stay permanently with NDA.

Nitish Kumar, while speaking to media, jokingly said, “I have already told you that we (BJP-JDU) were together earlier. Twice in the middle, I went “idhar udhar.” But now, once again I have come “udhar” (to the NDA),” he said, adding, “I will permanently be there now.”

On being asked if he raised the issue of any special package in his meeting with PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda in Delhi yesterday, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said, “Don’t worry about us. We have been working for the development of Bihar since 2005.

Work has been ongoing since then. So, you don’t need to worry. All the discussions have been done very well…” Kumar had met Shah in the national capital on Wednesday after forming a government in the state with the BJP.

In a post shared on X, Home Minister Amit Shah said, ‘Met the Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar. I am confident that the NDA government, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Nitish Kumar, will expedite good governance and development in Bihar.” Earlier, Nitish Kumar met PM Narendra Modi and BJP president J P Nadda.

He said that now he would stay with NDA forever. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said, “We (BJP-JDU) were together since 1995. Beech mein 2 baar idhar udhar zaroor ho gaye theyy. Lekin ab kabhi nahi. Phir wahin rahenge, ab idhar udhar nahi honge. (In between I had moved out twice. This won’t be repeated. Now I will stay here forever. I will not go anywhere).”

On seat-sharing, he said, “There is no logic behind discussing this. That will be done.

They know everything from the beginning.” This was the first visit of the Janata Dal (United) supremo after he dumped the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) and the INDIA bloc to form a new government with the support of the BJP in Bihar.