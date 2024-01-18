Wings India 2024: Akasa orders 150 Boeing 737 MAX jets

One of the major announcements at the Wings India 2024 that began in Hyderabad on Thursday, came from the latest entrant of the country's civil aviation industry.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 January 2024, 03:38 PM

Akasa Air confirmed the order of 150 fuel-efficient Boeing 737 Max jets to expand their domestic and international operations.

With this announcement, the all-737 operator hit a historic milestone by becoming the only Indian airline in the civil aviation history to order 200 aircraft within a span of just 17 months of commencing operations. The airline launched in August 2022 has nearly tripled its fleet as they add 737-10 and 737-8-200 aircraft.

Capturing four per cent of the country’s domestic market, they currently cater to 18 destinations with 22 jets. “We are excited to announce this historic order. The lower carbon emissions of the 737 MAX family allow us to remain focused on sustainable operations, while also providing our passengers a comfortable experience,” said Vinay Dube, founder and CEO of Akasa Air.

Both 737 MAX variants will provide the airlines with added capacity while reducing fuel use and carbon emissions by 20 per cent compared to older-generation airplanes.