Begumpet Airport all set to host ‘Wings India 2024’ from Jan 18 to 21

The four-day event will showcase more than 25 aircraft and advancements in aviation technologies

By Epsita Gunti Updated On - 17 January 2024, 11:26 PM

Begumpet Airport is all set to host the aviation extravaganza, ‘Wings India 2024’, from January 18 to 21, marking the country’s most significant civil aviation event. — Photos: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Asia’s largest civil aviation conference Wings India 2024 is making a comeback to the city’s Begumpet Airport on Thursday.

Serving as a platform for industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders to exchange ideas and forge partnerships, the four-day event will also showcase advancements in aviation technology. Organised by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), Airports Authority of India (AAI), and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), the theme for this year is Advanced Air Mobility.

Kick-starting with an inaugural ceremony, which will have union Ministers and industry experts in attendance, B2B/ B2G meetings along with aircraft exhibition, demonstration flights, media conferences, and other events are scheduled.

A total of 1,500 delegates from 106 countries and 5,000 business visitors are expected to participate in the show with 130 exhibitors and 15 Hospitality Chalets from across the globe. From representatives of airlines, airport operators, and aerospace engineers to civil aviation authorities, flight simulator trainers, and students, every stakeholder in the industry is expected to be present.

Some of the key events include Global Ministerial Conference and Global CEO’s Forum, fostering discussions on the industry’s future. An awards ceremony recognising outstanding contributions in the industry with categories like Best Airport of the year and Best Airline of the Year will also be hosted.

Aircraft display and air shows

Indian Air Force’s renowned Sarang and Mark Jefferies will put on an air show for the visitors, with multiple other drone shows scheduled around sunset. The event will also see the unveiling of a one-of-a-kind aircraft, Air India’s A350, along with the display of the Boeing 777X for the first time in India.

Around 25 other aircraft will also be on display with an exhibition exploring aviation’s future. Although the primary objective is to attract investments in the aerospace sectors of the country in general and Telangana in particular, the static display of aircraft is open to the public.

IAF’S Sarang puts up air show over Hussain Sagar

Indian Air Force’s helicopter air display team Sarang put up a show for onlookers over Hussain Sagar on Wednesday. The team which is in the city for the Wings India 2024, skilfully guided the indigenously made Hindustan Aeronautics Limited aircraft through manoeuvres for approximately five minutes.

The captivating aerial display was led by Senior Group Captain SK Mishra with team members Wing Commanders Shridhar and TVR Singh along with Squadron Leaders Karan and Avinash. Interestingly, three of the performing members are Hyderabadis. Sarang has done 350 shows in India and abroad and is the only team in the world that does aerobatics.