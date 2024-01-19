Wings India 2024 Day Two: Soaring high, conquering the sky

With a total of three flying display shows throughout the day, the eyes of participants at Asia's largest civil aviation summit were glued to the sky to witness the aerial formations

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 January 2024, 11:30 PM

The eyes of participants at Asia’s largest civil aviation summit were glued to the sky to witness the spectacular aerial formations. — Photos: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: Aerobatic spectacles painting the national Tricolour in the sky, panel discussions, and key collaborative ventures in the civil aviation sector marked the day two of Wings India 2024 being held at old Begumpet Airport.

With a total of three flying display shows throughout the day, the eyes of participants at Asia’s largest civil aviation summit were glued to the sky to witness the aerial formations. Indian Air Force’s Sarang team manoeuvring five indigenously made HAL helicopters captivated the onlookers, along with other aircraft and drone shows. In addition to that, around 21 major airplanes and choppers were on static display, including a model aircraft.

Industry experts, along with representatives from the civil aviation ministry, participated in nine roundtable conferences and panel discussions on trends and evolving prospects in the commercial aviation industry. The topics ranged from skill development, aircraft leasing, and drone technology, to cargo, advanced air mobility, and small aircraft, with special emphasis on India’s role in the growth of the sector.