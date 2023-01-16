Winter chill to continue in Hyderabad

A similar weather pattern is expected to continue for the next two days, with minimum temperatures hovering between 13 and 14 degrees Celsius, according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:53 PM, Mon - 16 January 23

Hyderabad: Winter freeze with early morning chill continued in the city on Monday. Several areas experienced cold snap conditions, with minimum temperatures falling below 15 degrees Celsius. The mercury dropped to 14.1 degrees Celsius at Rajendranagar.

As per the forecast, several North, West, and Central Telangana districts, including Rangareddy and Medchal, will see temperatures dropping until January 19.

In the last 24 hours till 8:30 am on Monday, the temperature plummeted, with Rangareddy freezing at 10.9 degrees Celsius, followed by Vikarabad at 11.6 degrees Celsius and Hyderabad in general at 17.1 degrees Celsius.