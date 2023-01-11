Head to Barkas to sip refreshing ghava this winter

Published Date - 07:30 PM, Wed - 11 January 23

Photo: Anand Dharmana.

Hyderabad: If you have been to Barkas, you must have sipped or heard about ghava.

Not only youngsters and locals, but tea enthusiasts from different parts of the city, throng tea stalls here to sip the piping hot tea in the evenings. Located in the old city area of Hyderabad, Barkas is dotted with several tea stalls and joints that have been serving ghava for several decades.

“The special beverage is available for ghava lovers round the year. However, the best time to savour it is during the winter,” says Mohammad Khaleel at a tea stall in Barkas that has been selling ghava for two decades.

Introduced by Yemeni community who came to Hyderabad in the 18th century, the beverage helps body stay warm in cold weather, treats sore throat and cough, and also solves digestion issues, so goes the belief.

“Most stalls sell ghava prepared with milk, but the original ghava, also called sada ghava, is made without using milk. And there are very few places that sell sada ghava in Hyderabad,” Mohammad Sajid, a tea stall owner.

Ghava is made by boiling water and milk, along with dried ginger powder, cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, black pepper, and sugar, continuously for an hour, while the original one is made without adding milk and sugar.

The popularity of ghava spreading around, the tea is now also being sold at different parts of the city. Apart from Barkas, Shalibanda and Mallepally are a few other places where you can find good and authentic ghava, adds Mohammad Khaleel.