Winter to turn milder in Hyderabad

The latest forecast from India Meteorological Department-Hyderabad said day and night temperatures are likely to rise by two to four degrees gradually during the next five days.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:53 PM, Fri - 13 January 23

Hyderabad: There was a slight respite from the biting cold wave conditions prevailing in the city for the past few days, with the mercury rising in many places on Friday. However, the mist continued in isolated areas.

The minimum temperature settled at 16 degrees Celsius, a notch above Thursday. With the sun shining brightly through most of the day, the maximum temperature, too, reported a spike. It rose to 31.1 degrees Celsius.

The soaring temperatures can be attributed mainly to low-level southerlies and south-easterlies prevailing over the State.

Meanwhile, minimum temperatures may remain between 11 and 15 degrees Celsius in some districts during the next three days. A yellow alert has been issued for Adilabad, Kamareddy, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Medak, Nirmal, Sangareddy, Ranga Reddy, and Vikarabad.