9.9°C at Secunderabad as city faces intense winter chill

India Meteorological Department alerted that the city would be under severe cold weather for the next two days due to a western disturbance.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:06 PM, Tue - 10 January 23

Hyderabad: Cold weather intensified across the city on Tuesday, with the mercury dropping to 9.9 degrees Celsius at Secunderabad. The extreme cold continued to numb other areas, with the average minimum temperature settling at 12 degrees Celsius. The departure from usual was -3.3 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department alerted that the city would be under severe cold weather for the next two days due to a western disturbance. Fog warnings, too, are in place.

At almost all localities, minimum temperatures will likely drop below 15 degrees Celsius. However, according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Quthbullapur and Musheerabad may remain warm as temperatures here are likely to settle at 18 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperatures in the city during the period may range from 28 degrees Celsius to 29 degrees Celsius.