Hyderabad: Winter waning, brace for early summer

By Sowmya Sangam Published Date - 31 January 2024, 10:33 PM

Hyderabad: Winter’s grip on Hyderabad appears to be loosening as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has now predicted a surge in temperatures after mid-February, marking an early onset of summer.

According to Dr A Shravani, a scientist at IMD-Hyderabad, the next five days will witness a notable increase in temperatures across Hyderabad and even other parts of Telangana before returning to normal. However, post-mid-February, a constant rise in temperatures is anticipated.

On Wednesday, Chandanagar reported the highest maximum temperature of 35.2 degrees C, marking a significant departure from the seasonal norms. This is the first instance of such high temperatures in the locality since the onset of winter. Ameerpet also experienced a spike in daytime temperatures, recording a high of 34.7 degrees C, signalling the gradual transition towards warmer weather.

The IMD-Hyderabad predicts a continued upward trend in daytime temperatures over the next five days, with the average maximum temperature expected to range between 31 and 32 degrees C. While the days are growing warmer, the nights are anticipated to remain comfortable, although not chilly.

On Wednesday, Rajendranagar recorded a minimum temperature of 12.9 degrees C. Malkajgiri followed closely with a minimum temperature of 13.1 degrees C. Despite the daytime warmth, the minimum temperatures in the city are forecasted to hover around 17 degrees C for the next three days.

In addition, the IMD-Hyderabad has predicted the occurrence of haze during early mornings.