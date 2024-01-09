Winter on the wane as days turn warmer in Hyderabad

9 January 2024

Contrary to the typical wintry chill, the day temperatures have managed to remain slightly below normal. — Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: Hyderabad seems to be missing its wintry charm as the year kicks off on an unusually warm note. The day and night temperatures in the city are soaring, with minimum temperatures rising above the seasonal average.

On Tuesday, the city recorded an average minimum temperature of 20 degrees Celsius, significantly higher than the normal 15.3 degrees Celsius for this time of year. The last week had the nights starting to turn warmer with the minimum temperatures rising by almost two degrees Celsius.

According to data from the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), several parts of the city and the suburbs witnessed a rise in minimum temperatures on Tuesday. While Rajendranagar registered 16.4 degrees Celsius, Ramachandrapuram recorded 16.7 degrees Celsius. Also, Yousufguda, Uppal, Goshamahal, Khairatabad, Mehdipatnam, Falaknuma, Charminar, and Amberpet areas experienced minimum temperatures peaking at 20 degrees Celsius.

Contrary to the typical wintry chill that is witnessed in the city during this period, the day temperatures have managed to remain slightly below normal, hovering only one or two degrees lower than usual. However, the night temperatures have been higher, contributing to the overall warmer atmosphere.

The India Meteorological Department-Hyderabad (IMD-H) has forecasted only mist during the upcoming five days in the city, indicating a continuation of the warmer weather pattern. This deviation from the expected cold spell is likely to persist not just in the city but across other districts in the State. The temperatures are also expected to remain above normal.