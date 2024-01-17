Winter retreats? IMD forecasts above-normal temperatures into February in Hyderabad

By Sowmya Sangam Updated On - 17 January 2024, 04:58 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is experiencing a notably warm winter this year, with no signs of cold spells on the horizon for the rest of January.

The officials of India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad, confirm that the city is unlikely to witness a wintry feel for the remainder of the month. Dr. A. Shravani, a scientist at the IMD-Hyderabad, said the winter has been warmer so far and there was not even one strong western disturbance which would have brought some wintry feeling for the city.

“Usually, during this time, hail storms are common in North India, which would have brought relief to Hyderabad. However, this year there were no hail storms in North India either. The situation in the city has been unfavorable for winter so far,” she remarked.

Dr Shravani further predicted that the above-normal temperatures would persist throughout the rest of January, extending into February. However, she clarified, this does not signify the end of winter, as some drop in temperatures is expected during the second week of February.

For the past few days, Hyderabad has consistently experienced warmer weather, with both maximum and minimum temperatures above the normal range. Residents have found little occasion to bring out their woollens, and the usual chill factor is noticeably absent, even during the night.

On Wednesday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 31.2 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature hovered around 19.7 degrees Celsius. The weather department forecasts that the minimum temperature will range between 19 degrees Celsius and 21 degrees Celsius in the next five days, with maximum temperatures in the range of 31 to 33 degrees Celsius.

Date Max Temp Min Temp

Jan 17: 31.2 19.7

Jan 16: 31.8 19.5

Jan 15: 33.2 18.5

Jan 14: 31.4 18.7

Jan 13: 30.7 19.4

Jan 12: 30.5 18.1

Jan 11: 28.1 18.5

Jan 10: 27.5 19.4

(Temperatures in degrees Celsius)