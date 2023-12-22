Chilly spell grips Hyderabad as minimum temperatures plummet to single digits

IMD-Hyderabad predicts that the trend is likely to continue in the coming days, with the average minimum temperature expected to hover between 13 and 16 degrees Celsius

Published Date - 12:06 PM, Fri - 22 December 23

Hyderabad: Most areas in Hyderabad experienced a significant drop in minimum temperatures on Friday, as reported by the Telangana State Development Planning Society.

The city woke up to a winter chill with Moulali recording the lowest temperature at a brisk 8.6 degrees Celsius, closely followed by Rajendranagar at 8.7 degrees Celsius and the BHEL at 9.2 degrees Celsius.

West Maredpally shivered at 10.9 degrees Celsius, Sivarampalle at 10.5 degrees Celsius, and Gachibowli at 10.4 degrees Celsius. Several other localities also witnessed a drastic dip in minimum temperatures.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) – Hyderabad, the average minimum temperature for the city settled at 12.5 degrees Celsius on Friday, notably lower than the normal mark of 15.1 degrees Celsius.

IMD-H predicts that the trend is likely to continue in the coming days, with the average minimum temperature expected to hover between 13 and 16 degrees Celsius.

Additionally, residents should brace themselves for fog or mist in the mornings, as predicted by the meteorological department.