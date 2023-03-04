| Winter School On Geospatial Science And Technologies Concludes At Nitw

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:17 PM, Sat - 4 March 23

Winter school concludes at NITW on Saturday.

Warangal: A 21-day winter school on ‘Geospatial science and technologies’ sponsored by Department of Science and Technology (DST) under National Geospatial Programme (NGP) concluded at the NIT campus here on Saturday.

Dean (Academics) Prof NV Umamahesh, NIT Andhra Pradesh faculty Dr T Reshma and programme coordinator Prof K Venkata Reddy participated in the valedictory of the winter school, which began on February 13.

Experts from National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), in house faculty, retired faculty in geospatial technologies, gave lectures and hands on sessions on geospatial technologies. Participants were evaluated based on their attendance, exam and mini project they carried out as part of the programme.

Sixteen people completed the winter school and got the certificates.