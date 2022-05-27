Woman confined in room, molested and assaulted in Hyderabad

Published Date - 09:35 PM, Fri - 27 May 22

Hyderabad: A woman was allegedly confined to a room without her consent, molested and assaulted by a man, who took the victim to the place under the guise of showing her a rental place at Chaderghat.

The victim, who stays with her parents in the city outskirts, as part of her plans to move into the city was searching for rental houses online. She found an online group and joined it.

Instantly, she received a text message from the suspect King Khan alias Hameed about availability of rental accommodation, and she responded. They exchanged their mobile phone numbers and continued chatting on WhatsApp about the house, Chaderghat police said.

On May 19, he called her on the pretext of inspecting a house and picked her up on his bike from Karmanghat and took to a house at Akberbagh in Anand Nagar.

“After entering into the house, he latched the main door from inside and started making sexual advances towards her. He snatched away her mobile phone, abused and assaulted her by confining her. He further asked her to undress and harassed her,” an official said.

As the victim, started raising an alarm and resisted him, fearing consequences, he dropped her at the bus stand near Nalgonda cross roads on his bike and fled from the spot.

“The scared victim slipped into depression and isolated herself from her relatives, as she could not muster courage to share her ordeal with them. Her close friend, who noticed change in her behaviour, questioned her and she narrated the ordeal to her,” the official added.

With her friend’s help, the victim lodged a complaint with the Chaderghat police, who booked a case and are investigating.

Efforts are on to nab the suspect.

