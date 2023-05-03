Woman constable ends life in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Wed - 3 May 23

Hyderabad: A woman constable working with the Hyderabad police allegedly died by suicide at her residence at Shahalibanda on Wednesday.

D Surekha (24), a 2018 batch constable worked at Shahalibanda police station and stayed along with her sister in Shamsheergunj. She was a native of Kandukoor village in Ranga Reddy district.

According to the police, Surekha’s engagement function was held at her native place on Monday and the next day, she returned to Hyderabad. On Wednesday, Surekha’s sister went for work and around 11 am the woman constable latched the door of her house from inside.

Around late afternoon, the house owner Srinivas Rao grew suspicious as Surekha did not come out of the house for long. He informed Surekha’s sister and later broke the door only to find the constable hanging to the ceiling fan.

On information, the Shahalibanda police reached the spot and after preliminary investigation shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination. The police suspect Surekha was upset over some personal issue and might have ended her life over it.

A case is registered and investigation going on. The police seized the mobile phone of the constable and analysing it.

