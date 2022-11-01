Hyderabad: Teenager commits suicide after being suspended for carrying mobile phone to school

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:03 PM, Tue - 1 November 22

The boy allegedly slipped into depression and went to the railway tracks near Ammuguda halt station and committed suicide by jumping in front of a train. The boy allegedly slipped into depression and went to the railway tracks near Ammuguda halt station and committed suicide by jumping in front of a train.

Hyderabad: A tenth standard student of Army Public School, AOC Center, Secunderabad, allegedly died by suicide after the school management placed him under suspension for indiscipline.

According to the GRP Secunderabad Police, the teenager, K Dinesh Reddy (15), a resident of Gandhinagar in RK Puram, Malkajgiri, allegedly went to the school carrying a mobile phone, for which he was placed under suspension for 12 days. The boy’s father was also informed about the issue, said the GRP Secunderabad police.

The boy allegedly slipped into depression and went to the railway tracks near Ammuguda halt station and committed suicide by jumping in front of a train. The police were alerted by the locals who spotted the body on the tracks.

A case is booked under Section 174 of CrPC and investigation is going on.