| Woman Convinces Lady Her Daughters They Belong To Indra Lokam Confines Them To Room In Ap

Woman convinces lady, her daughters they belong to ‘Indra Lokam’, confines them to room in AP

The accused lady convinced the woman by telling wicked stories that all of them are belonging to ‘Indra Lokam’ and lord Shiva was her husband in the previous birth.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 July 2024, 08:14 PM

Interpreted depiction of 'Indra Lokam' generated by AI. Source: https://leonardo.ai/

Karimnagar: In a cinematic incident, a woman trapped another lady and her children and took them to her native place in Andhra Pradesh.

Surprisingly, the accused woman convinced the lady by telling wicked stories that all of them are belonging to ‘Indra Lokam’ and lord Shiva was her husband in the previous birth. Helpless husband of the victim lady is making all out efforts to get his wife and children back to his home.

It is the tragic story of Mallesh from Suraram, Velgatur mandal of Jagtial district. Mallesh has wife Bhagya and three children including daughters Smiley and Rakshitha and son Shivashankar Manohar.

A lady Krishnaveni from Muthyalapadu, Lingasamurdam mandal, Prakasham district of AP came to Suraram sometime ago to nurture ducks and stayed beside the house of Mallesh. Another lady Ankamma, who was already staying in the locality for the past sometime, used to maintain close relations with Mallesh’s family members.

Krishnaveni, who developed intimacy with Bhagya and her daughters, trapped them with her wicked talks. After sometime, she went to her native village and used to talk with Bhagya over phone regularly.

Later, Bhagya along with her two daughters went to Muthyalapadu where the former was taken into a different world by telling wicked stories by both Krishnaveni and Ankamma.

The two women motivated Bhagya by saying that her husband was lord Shiva in the previous life, they were sisters and they used to stay in Indra Lokam. Convinced by their talks, she stayed there along with her daughters.

Shocked over the disappearance of his wife and daughters, Mallesh started searching for them besides lodging a complaint with local police. He toured in seven districts of AP. Finally, he found them in Muthyalapadu after seeing his daughters’ dresses dried on a rope outside the house.

He tried to bring them back to Suraram with the help of local police but in vain.

Pouring his troubles to media persons in a press conference here on Friday, Mallesh said that he was shocked after seeing them in a darkroom.

While Bhagya denied him by saying that he was not her husband, daughters also followed the suit. They claimed that Shivaiah would take them to Indra Lokam, he said.

He appealed to both Telangana and AP Chief Ministers A Revanth Reddy and N Chandrababu Naidu to solve his problems and join his wife and daughter with him.