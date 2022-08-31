Woman, daughter electrocuted in Mancherial

Representational Image. Kotapalli police said that the deceased persons were Jella Saritha (28), the wife of Sammaiah and their daughter Shravanvita (1), belonging to Bopparam.

Mancherial: In a tragic incident on Ganesh chaturthi festival, a woman and her daughter were accidentally electrocuted, while her husband sustained minor injuries when they touched live wire at their agriculture field at Bopparam village in Kotapalli mandal on Tuesday night.The incident came to light on Wednesday.

Saritha and Shravanvitha died on the spot and Sammaiah received burns when they all came into contact with a snapped live wire in the dark at their agri field. Sammaiah was shifted to a hospital and his medical condition was learned to be stable. A pall of gloom descended over the village, following the death of the woman and her daughter on the festival day.

A case was registered and investigations were taken up.

