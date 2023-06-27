Woman, daughter found dead in river Manjeera in Sangareddy

Mother and her daughter Mangali Vijaya (32) and her daughter Gouri (4) were found dead under suspicious circumstances in River Manjeera

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:52 PM, Tue - 27 June 23

Representational Image

Sangareddy: A mother and her daughter Mangali Vijaya (32) and her daughter Gouri (4) were found dead under suspicious circumstances in River Manjeera near Siruru village in Raikode Mandal on Tuesday.

According to Vijaya’s mother Swaroopa, the woman left her house at Cherla Rayapally on Saturday. Their search for them was in vain and later they sought police help

. Vijaya was married to a man from Mirzapur in Nyalkal Mandal, but she was staying with her parents in Cherla Rayapally for a couple of years.