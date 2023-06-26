NH-65 turns pink to greet CM KCR

BRS MLAs and other party leaders accompanied by their followers waited alongside the busy highway to greet the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:22 PM, Mon - 26 June 23

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is being greeted by BRS cadre and leaders in Patancheru on Monday.

Sangareddy: The National Highway-65, which connects Hyderabad to Mumbai, turned pink on Monday as BRS supporters came out in large numbers to greet Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on his way to Maharashtra.

BRS MLAs and other party leaders accompanied by their followers waited alongside the busy highway to greet the Chief Minister. Patancheru BRS leader Gudem Madhusudhan Reddy along with his followers waited at the Ambedkar Statue in Patancheru while Sangareddy constitutency leader Patnam Manikyam along with a huge number of BRS cadre waited at Kavalampet. Former MLA and Handloom Corporation Chairman Chintha Prabhakar and his followers greeted the Chief Minister at Kandi in Sangareddy district.

Chandrashekhar Rao was seen waving to the party cadre and citizens enthusiastically along the way. The convoy travelled 70 km through Sangareddy to enter Maharastra via Karnataka. In Zaheerabad Constituency, MLA K Manik Rao and his followers welcomed the massive convoy at Zaheerabad. The leaders put up a huge number of flexies along the national highway greeting Rao.

BRS leaders from Sangareddy, Medak and Siddipet districts also joined the 600-vehicle convoy.