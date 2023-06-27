| Sangareddy Woman Ends Life Along With Four Year Old Daughter In Manjeera River

Sangareddy: A woman allegedly threw her four-year-old daughter into the Manjeera River before jumping into the water herself at Siruru village of Raikode Mandal.

According to the police, the bodies of Vijaya (32) and her daughter Gouri of Cherla Naganpally in Raikode mandal were retrieved on Tuesday and shifted to the Zaheerabad Government Hospital for autopsy.

The reason behind her decision to end their lives was not yet ascertained. A case was registered and investigation is on.