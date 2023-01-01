| Woman Dies After Being Hit By Goods Train In Jagtial

Woman dies after being hit by goods train in Jagtial

Bakkasetti Rajavva died when she was knocked down by a goods train on the outskirts of Chinnapalli of Mallial mandal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:49 PM, Sun - 1 January 23

Bakkasetti Rajavva died when she was knocked down by a goods train on the outskirts of Chinnapalli of Mallial mandal

Jagtial: A woman Bakkasetti Rajavva died when she was knocked down by a goods train on the outskirts of Chinnapalli of Mallial mandal on Sunday.

A native of Rajaram, Rajavva went to her daughter’s village in Chinnapalli and met with the accident while returning home. She was crossing the track when she got hit by the goods train. She died on the spot.

Also Read Two killed in road accident in Jagtial

She is survived by two sons and a daughter. The police have registered a case.