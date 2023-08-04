Woman dies after jumping into temple pond in Medak

Her husband who attempted to rescue her is undergoing treatment in hospital. The locals had brought both of them out of the pond.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:05 AM, Fri - 4 August 23

Representational Image.

Medak: A woman who allegedly jumped into a temple’s Pushkarani at Kuchanpally in Havelighanpur Mandal in Medak distinct died late on Thursday.

Her husband who attempted to rescue her is undergoing treatment in hospital. The locals had brought both of them out of the pond.

The woman, Makkala Lavanya (25) and while her husband Yadagiri (30), were residents of Medak district. They had come to Kuchenpally to attend a function at a relative’s home.

According to the police, Lavanya had a widowed younger sister Swapna with whom Yadagiri was allegedly having an affair. During a booze party, Yadagiri revealed this to his friends unaware of the presence of his wife. Lavanya ran to the temple pond and jumped into it, after which Yadagiri too jumped in to resurrect her.

A case was registered.