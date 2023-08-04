Woman stabbed to death by son in Medak

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:00 AM, Fri - 4 August 23

Representational Image.

Medak: A woman was stabbed to death, allegedly by her son, at Thogita village of Haveli Ghanpur Mandal late on Thursday.

According to the police, Kusthi Narsamma (45) and her son Bhanu Prakash had an argument over a family issue. In a fit of rage, he stabbed his mother, after which he went out of the house and shouted that he had killed his mother. She died on the spot.

The police have taken Bhanuprakash into custody.