| Two Killed Four Injured In Road Accident In Medak

Two killed, four injured in road accident in Medak

According to Kowdipally Police, migrant workers Dhohi, Saroj and Kannaiah were going on a two-wheeler when a speeding car hit them.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:45 AM, Fri - 4 August 23

Representational Image.

Medak: Two persons died and four others were injured after a car hit a two-wheeler in Thuniki village in Kowdipally mandal in the early hours of Friday.

According to Kowdipally Police, migrant workers Dhohi, Saroj and Kannaiah were going on a two-wheeler when a speeding car hit them. While Dhohi and Saroj died on the spot, Kannaiah suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the Government Hospital Medak.

Car driver Dhan Singh, passengers in the car Fariya Begum and Md Asif were also injured. The police have registered a case.