Woman ends life in Kamareddy over husband’s harassment

By | Published: 8:02 pm

Kamareddy: A woman committed suicide due to alleged harassment from her husband at Polkampet village of Yellareddy Mandal in Kamareddy district. The deceased was identified as Nagamani. According to police, Vadla Sanjeevulu allegedly harassed Nagamani for giving birth to two daughters, while he desired a male child. He also allegedly asked her not to talk with her family members. On Wednesday night too, the couple fought over the issue. Unable to take his torture, Nagamani committed suicide by jumping into a river. Based on the complaint lodged by Nagamani’s mother, Lakshmi, the Yellareddy police registered a case and started an investigation.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .