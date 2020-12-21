Woman ends life over dowry harassment in Medchal

The husband Srikanth and his parents Indira and Sahadevulu allegedly harassed the victim Harika physical and mentally, said the police

Hyderabad: Unable to bear harassment from her husband and in-laws for additional dowry, a woman allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in Gowdavelly village in Medchal.

The woman, Harika (27) was married to K Srikanth, a private employee from Gowdavelly last year. According to the police, the couple began fighting after a few months, with Srikanth and his parents Indira and Sahadevulu allegedly harassing Harika physical and mentally.

“They did not even send her to her parents during festivals too. Though elders from Harika’s family urged Srikanth to stop, he continued to harass her,” police said, adding that on Saturday evening, Harika consumed an unknown poisonous substance and attempted suicide. She was shifted to a nearby private hospital in Kompally, where she died on Monday afternoon while under treatment.

Based on a complaint from her father M Ravinder, the police have booked a case and are investigating.

