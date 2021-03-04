Woman found dead, son goes missing in Jagtial

By | Published: 12:41 am

Jagtial: A 45-year-old woman was found dead in an agriculture well in Thimmapur thanda of Ibrahimpatnam mandal on Wednesday. Her 11-year-old son has reportedly gone missing.

According to police, Malawath Bujjibai along with her son Aravind left home in the morning, and her body was later found in the agriculture well on the outskirts of Yamapur. Labourers working in agricultural fields found the body of Bujjibai in the evening and informed the police.

Though the boy’s footwear was found near the well, his whereabouts are not known. Family members of the deceased searched for the boy in the village and enquired with their relatives but in vain.

The body of the woman was retrieved from the well and shifted to hospital for postmortem. A widow, Bujjibai also has an elder son who got married recently.

Based on a complaint lodged by family members, police registered a case and are investigating.