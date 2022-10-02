Woman found murdered at lodge in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:54 AM, Sun - 2 October 22

On coming to know about it, the management of lodge informed the police who reached the spot.

Hyderabad: A woman was allegedly strangulated to death by her husband at a lodge in Afzalgunj on Saturday night.

According to the police, the couple Ramakrishna and Aruna checked into Manikantha lodge in Afzalgunj.

On Saturday night, the couple had an argument following which the man allegedly strangulated his wife and left the room.

After enquiry the police shifted the body for postmortem examination to Osmania General Hospital mortuary. A case is booked.

More details awaited.