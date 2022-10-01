Kishan Reddy at it again, tweets wrong info on SNDP

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:46 PM, Sat - 1 October 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy yet again tried to mislead people with facts over the State’s flagship Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) being taken up in the city.

The union Minister on Saturday tweeted that only Rs.16 crore was spent out of the Rs.209 crore allocated under SNDP. However, fact is that SNDP works worth Rs. 985.45 crore are under progress and many of them are likely to be completed by next month or by the end of December.

As on September 30, total payment made under SNDP was Rs 103.19 crores. This apart, works done and bills produced for works under different stages are worth about Rs 150 crore. In addition to this, works worth Rs 200 crore are in progress.

The cumulative worth of SNDP works taken up so far was over Rs 450 crore. Further, there was no delay in clearing payments for SNDP works bills.

As a result of these works, many areas in Banjara colony, Ambedkarnagar, Bandlaguda, Nagole, Hayathnagar, Singareni colony, Ramanthapur, Saraswathi nagar (Mansoorabad), Christian colony (Vanasthalipuram) Kondandramnagar, P&T colony, Thapovan colony, Alwal, Kompally, Jeedimetla, Madeenaguda, Nizampet, Swarnadra colony (Yapral), Habeebnagar, ICRISAT colony, Hafeezbaba nagar (colonies along Murky Nala) got major relief from water logging.