Woman gets husband killed, then files missing case

Published Date - 05:47 PM, Thu - 21 July 22

Representational Image

Visakhapatnam: A woman in the city got her husband allegedly murdered in order to continue her extra-marital relationship and then filed a complaint with the police that her husband went missing.

According to Pothina Mallayyapalem police, B, Mrudula, 29, of Madhurawada Rickshaw Colony, lodged a complaint with them on July 17 that her husband, Murali, 43, working as a professor in East Africa, went missing. Murali arrived home on July 9 and left on July 11 to meet his mother in Srikakulam.

Mrudula got him dropped near STBL Theatre in Kommadi. In her complaint, she had said that as soon as Murali got down the bus, his friends arrived on two motorcycles and he went missing since.

Police who began investigation and inquired Murali’s friends, came to know that Mrudula had an extra-marital relationship with another person. They identified a body found in decomposed state ten days ago under the Marikavalasa bridge on the national highway as Murali’s and it is suspected that Murudula might have got her husband killed and then got the body thrown under the bridge.

