Pregnant woman dies as lorry knocks down two-wheeler in Medak

In a tragic road accident on Tuesday in Manoharabad, Paneti Rena (29), who was seven months pregnant, died, while her husband and their four-year-old son were injured after a speeding lorry hit them while they were crossing the road on a scooter.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 July 2024, 08:17 PM

Representational image

Medak: In a tragic road accident, a seven-month pregnant woman died after a lorry knocked down the two-wheeler she was riding on the NH-44 at Manoharabad on Wednesday.

Paneti Rena (29), a resident of Mallupalle of Mirudoddi mandal in Siddipet, was going to her relatives’ homes with her husband and their four-year-old son at Dandupally in Manoharabad mandal.

When they were crossing the road on the scooter, a speeding lorry coming from the Toopran side hit them and ran over Rena, who fell of the scooter. Everyone present at the place could not stop crying after watching the scene. Her husband and son also sustained injuries in the accident.

The body was taken to the government hospital in Toopran for postmortem. The injured were rushed to a hospital. Manoharabad police registered a case.