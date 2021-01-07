Woman gives birth to baby in ambulance in Karimnagar

She gave birth in the ambulance on her way to hospital. Ambulance staff including emergency medical technician Lingamurthy with the help of pilot Sadanandam performed delivery to the woman.

Karimnagar: A pregnant woman gave birth to a baby in 108 service ambulance in Thimmapur mandal on Thursday. The woman, Renuka, a native of Nadunur of Thimmapur mandal, developed labour pains in the morning and was being rushed to Karimnagar in an ambulance.

However, she gave birth in the ambulance on her way to hospital. Ambulance staff including emergency medical technician Lingamurthy with the help of pilot Sadanandam performed delivery to the woman.

