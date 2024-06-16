Woman gives birth to baby in Karimnagar bus station

As she developed labour pains, her husband approached RTC officials. The sweepers and lady supervisors helped her in the delivery by alerting the 108 ambulance services.

16 June 2024

Karimnagar : A woman gave birth to a baby girl on the Karimnagar TGSRTC bus station premises on Sunday. The pregnant lady from Odisha, Kumari along with her husband came to the Karimnagar bus station to travel to the Kunta-Bhadrachalam.

She delivered under the shade of a tree which was covered with clothes, behind platform number 7.

After the delivery, both the mother and baby were shifted to the government headquarters hospital for further treatment.