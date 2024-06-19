Collector Patil inspects flood prone areas in agency mandals in Kothagudem

The officials of concerned departments have to monitor the situation from time to time. No government employee should avail leave without prior permission from higher officials.

By Telangana Today

Kothagudem: District Collector Jitesh V Patil inspected flood prone areas in agency mandals of Bhadrachalam, Cherla and Dummugudem mandals in the district on Wednesday. He directed the officials to be well prepared to handle the flood situation in the coming days as there were floods in river Godavari every year. Flood relief centres have to be set up at the locations where they were set up last year.

Preventing loss of life and property should be the main focus of the official machinery, he said. Patil inspected Tribal Welfare Girls High School in Bhadrachalam, interacted with the students enquiring them whether food was being served as per the menu. He had lunch with the students and told the wardens and headmaster to monitor the students’ health.

The Collector attended an awareness programme on sickle cell anemia screening held at Bhadrachalam marking the World Sickle Cell Anemia Day. He informed that the screening was specially designed for the tribal children in the tribal villages and was started from July 2023.

The programme aims to eradicate the sickle cell diseases by the year 2047 in 17 States in which the incidence of the disease was high. Screening tests would be done for the people under 0 to 40 years of age to diagnose the disease.

Patil informed that the people might be affected by the disease in the villages where clean drinking water was not available. Hence camps should be held in such places and scanning tests should be conducted for everyone.

Students studying in all the government schools must educate their parents and the people in surrounding villages to get sickle cell anemia tests done. The tribal welfare department has supplied 2,700 testing and the screening would be complete in 15 days by conducting tests for 25 people per day, he added.