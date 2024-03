Woman held with gudumba in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 March 2024, 07:32 PM

Representational Image

Mancherial: Thirty litres of illicitly distilled liquor (gudumba) was seized from house of a woman at Kishtampet village in Chennur mandal on Wednesday.

Task Force Inspector Sanjay and Sub-Inspector Lachanna said Durgam Laxmi from the village was found to storing the liquor.

She was handed over to Chennur police for further action.