Woman hit by rashly driven car in Moinabad, dies

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:15 PM, Wed - 1 June 22

Hyderabad: A woman died on the spot while her husband was injured when the motorcycle they were travelling on was hit by a rashly driven car at Moinabad on the city outskirts on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the police, the couple was proceeding from Langar Houz towards Moinabad when the car being driven in a rash and negligent manner, hit their bike from behind.

“The couple fell down and suffered grievous bleeding injuries. While the woman died on the spot, her husband who suffered grievous injuries was immediately shifted to the hospital for treatment,” police said.

The car driver fled from the spot abandoning the vehicle on the road.

The Moinabad police booked a case of negligence causing death and injuries and are investigating. The footage from surveillance cameras in the surroundings is being examined to identify and nab the absconding driver.