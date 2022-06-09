Woman killed, husband and child injured after bus hits bike in Hyderabad

Published Date - 06:47 PM, Thu - 9 June 22

Hyderabad: A woman died on the spot while her husband and child were injured after their bike was hit by a TSRTC bus at Chandanagar on Thursday evening.

Police said the victims were yet to be identified. It is suspected that the bus driver was driving quite fast, lost control and crashed into the bike that was in front of the bus.

“While the woman died on the spot, her husband and child were shifted to the hospital for treatment. Her husband’s condition is said to be critical,” police said.

The Chandanagar police are investigating.

