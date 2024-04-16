Woman labourer dies of heatstroke in Nizamabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 April 2024, 08:19 PM

Nizamabad: A 38-year-old woman labourer died due to heatstroke in Navipet mandal of the district on Tuesday.

According to reports, R Lavanya collapsed while taking up repair works of a pond under the MGNREGA programme near Lingamgutta in the mandal center. She was rushed to a nearby government hospital, where she died while undergoing treatment.

The police have registered a case and investigation is underway.