Woman, man jumps against moving train in Nirmal

By Telangana Today Updated On - 28 March 2024, 12:08 PM

Representational Image

Nirmal: A woman and man who were reportedly in a relationship committed suicide by jumping against a running train in Basar on Wednesday night. Reason for their drastic step is yet to be ascertained.

Government Railway police said that the deceased woman was identified as Nishitha, a degree student of Nizamabad, while the identity of the man was not established so far. The police stated that they were probing into the suicide pact and finding out as to what forced them to end their lives.

More details of the incident are still not known.