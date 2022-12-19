Nirmal: RGUKT student’s suicide note says OCD led to suicide

Student's suicide note says that he was depressed over OCD and also his poor performance in academics

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:18 PM, Mon - 19 December 22

Nirmal: According to a suicide note, purportedly written by P Bhanu Prasad, a student of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT)-Basar who was found hanging on Sunday night, he was depressed over a Obsessive Compulsive Disorder and also his poor performance in academics.

“I am responsible for my death along with my mental issues, especially OCD. Despite several attempts to come out of this agony, I could not. Since the last one year, there has been a lot of inconvenience for me due to this. It is not allowing me to read well and is making me lose interest in studies. I got very low marks in all examinations. I thought of committing suicide several times. The suicidal tendency was increasing due to OCD,” he wrote, though it was not clear what the disorder was exactly about.

Meanwhile, certain student unions staged a dharna on Monday, demanding action against officials for failing to take steps to prevent suicides by students and to address challenges of the varsity.

Police reached the spot and pacified the agitators. RGUKT Vice-Chancellor Prof V Venkataramana termed the suicide of the student as an unfortunate incident.

He requested the students to bring their problems to the notice of the authorities and assured that steps were being taken to ensure better quality education and to provide all amenities to students.

Bhanu Prasad, a Pre-University Course II year student from Ranga Reddy district, was found hanging in his hostel room on Sunday. The police have registered a case and are investigating.