Inter student commits suicide in Nirmal

By Indrajeet Devulapally Published: Published Date - 06:26 PM, Tue - 31 May 22

Nirmal: A teenaged student ended life by hanging allegedly over fear that he would not clear Intermediate I year exam at Kamol village in Bhainsa mandal on Monday night. Bhainsa police said that the student Deekshit was at a government-run college in Luxettipet of Mancherial district. Deekshit was stated to be demoralized over his poor performance in the exams conducted recently. He ended his life when his family members were sleeping on the terrace. His parents woke up to find the body of their son hanging from the ceiling. They informed police about the incident. Bhojanna, father of the student lodged a complaint with police. A case was registered.