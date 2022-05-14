Woman who went missing in forest found in Bhupalpally

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:47 PM, Sat - 14 May 22

Bhupalpally: A woman, who went missing in the forest of Bhupalpally mandal on Thursday, has been found in the forest area near Amudalapalli village located about three km away from her village on Saturday, according to the officials. Bandari Sirisha (40) of Subbakkapally village of Bhupalpally mandal ventured into the forest to collect the beedi leaves (Diospyros melanoxyion that are used as wrappers of tobacco to produce beedi) along with five other beedi leaf collectors, but had not returned to home in the evening. Following this, the relatives informed the officials. District Collector Bhavesh Mishra directed the forest as well as the police department officials to trace the missing woman. The police have even searched for her using the drone camera, but they could not trace her as she became so weak and slept in the bushes under a tree. Meanwhile, some women from Amudalapalli village, who went for collection of beedi leaves, noticed her and informed Sarpanch who in turn called Subbakkapally Sarpanch to take the woman. As she became weak and frail due to heat wave conditions, she was shifted to Mulugu Area government hospital for treatment.