Women Entrepreneurs Club, WEDO Hyderabad Chapter launched

WEDO Hyderabad organised day-long sessions that included the art of raising capital, the top 10 legal know-how for women, and others.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:22 PM, Sun - 12 March 23

Hyderabad: Telangana will soon by launching a single-window facility to take care of all the needs and support required by women entrepreneurs, said Jayesh Ranjan, IT Principal Secretary.

Speaking at the launch of the Women Entrepreneurs Club, WEDO Hyderabad Chapter, at the Business Women Expo 2023, at Hitex on Sunday, he said the single window will also have its presence at the mandal level to encourage and support rural women, and rural entrepreneurs.

“The days of women associated with Papad, Pickle, and Masala making are over. I don’t demean them. But, what I want to convey is that women are for bigger things, high-value entrepreneurship, and breaking stereotypes. They are into a high level of entrepreneurship now. They are breaking the status quo,” he said addressing a gathering of over 500 women entrepreneurs.

The event was hosted by a Chennai-based Women Entrepreneurship Development Organization, a pan-Indian accelerator exclusively for business women. The cover of a book titled ‘Visionary Women Collective’, which will soon be out in the market and will have stories of 100 worthy businesswomen in the country, was also unveiled.

