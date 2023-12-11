Women from several villages miss free bus travel scheme in Adilabad

The corporation earns Rs 26 lakh every day. But, 122 villages of the district have not been covered by the public transportation system due to poor occupation ratio and road damages

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 08:14 PM, Mon - 11 December 23

Sumalatha, a resident of Bhogampalli village in Nennal mandal of Mancherial district.

Mancherial: Women residing in towns are elated to avail the ambitious free bus travel scheme extended by the government. However, their counterparts dwelling in remote parts of the district are missing the initiative with over 100 villages in Mancherial district still deprived of public transportation.

As per information provided by authorities of the RTC authorities 148 services are operated in the district. The buses cover 62,000 kilometers and help 42,000 passengers reach their destinations a day. The corporation earns Rs 26 lakh every day. But, 122 villages of the district have not been covered by the public transportation system due to poor occupation ratio and road damages.

For instance, Chakepalli, Bathukulapalli, Buddaram, Sankaram, Kannepalli, Kachanpalli villages in Chennur mandal have no public transportation system. At least 10 villages each in Kasipet, Bheemaram, Nennal, Thandur and Vemanapalli mandals are not equipped with the state-run transportation facility. The residents of these villages are forced to rely on private carriers such as jeeps and auto-rickshaws, shelling huge amounts.

Sumalatha from Bhogampalli village in Nennal mandal said that they were left with no option but to depend on auto-rickshaws to reach Bellampalli and other towns for various needs including medical emergencies. She regretted that the vehicles were stuffed by the passengers, causing inconvenience to women. She added that women were still bearing travel expenses even as the government implemented the free bus travel scheme.

Meanwhile, the public transport system is eluding scores of tribal habitations in Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Nirmal districts. For example, it continues to be a mirage for 52 habitations from Sirikonda mandal, 32 villages in Echoda mandal, 54 villages of Bazarhathnoor mandal and over 10 villages each in Thamsi, Bheempur and Neradigonda mandals.

Similarly, around 10 interior tribal villages each of Tiryani, Wankidi, Jainoor, Dahegaon, Chintapalamanepalli, Penchikalpet, Lingapur and Sirpur (U) mandals of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, Sarangpur, Thanur, Lokeshwaram, Kaddampeddur, Pembi, Dasturabad, Mamada mandals in Nirmal district lack the public transport system. As a result, the women in these settlements are invariably hiring auto-rickshaws for travelling to mandal centres and towns every day.

Pallevelugu and express services in erstwhile Adilabad: 482

Mancherial

Total services:: 148

Pallevelugu Express services: 115

Distance per day (KM): 62,000

Passengers a day: 42,000

Daily income: Rs 26 lakh

Villages covered by TSRTC: 260

Habitations still lacks transportation: 122

KB Asifabad

Total services: 76

Pallevelugu Express services: 58

Distance per day (KM): 32,000

Passengers a day: 22,000

Daily income: Rs 15 lakh