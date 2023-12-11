Will release a white paper on the financial condition of Telangana: Deputy CM

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:38 PM, Mon - 11 December 23

Khammam: Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka informed that the State government was preparing a white paper on the economic conditions of Telangana before 2014 and till the end of BRS regime in 2023. The white paper would be released at the right platform at the right time; he said while alleging that the ten years of the BRS government did not fulfill the aspirations of the people, deprived them of their freedom, institutions and systems were weakened.

Speaking to the media at Madhira on Monday Vikramarka said the Congress government would ensure that from the State chief secretary and DGP to the village level officer would work for the people. Every system and institution of the government should be accountable to the people. Praja Darbars would be held across the State. Special officers would be appointed to give answers to the people’s petitions. Past governments have handled grievances in a haphazard and unaccountable manner. No steps were taken towards solving people’s problems, he said.

An all-party meeting on the development of Madhira constituency would be organised soon. BRS leaders would also be invited to the meeting. Discussions would take place on what was needed for the development of the constituency, the future needs and how to plan development. Vikramarka said that a documentary would be made soon adding the promises given in the elections and his thoughts. Experts and intellectuals in various fields could give advice and suggestions for the development of the constituency.

The leaders of political parties could give advice and suggestions. People could come directly to the MLA’s office to explain their problems; he said and thanked Madhira voters for electing him.