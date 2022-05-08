Women should always be ready for challenges

With the State government announcing 33 per cent reservations for the women in the police department, quality preparations will help the women job aspirants to secure a job. K Shilpavalli, DCP (Madhapur), in a chat with ‘Telangana Today’ explains how the candidates, particularly women, should explore the opportunity and prepare for the recruitment test.

Q. On job opportunities for women:

A. In the police department, men and women are treated equally. Women do all the work usually done by their male colleagues. It is the same, be it in Law & Order or Traffic or Armed Reserve wing. Whether it’s investigation and detection, Law & Order maintenance to traffic regulation or management, cybercrime investigation, intelligence gathering, security wing and other core areas, women officers work on par with their male colleagues. One has to be always ready to face challenges.

Q. On reservations/ relaxations for women in recruitment:

A. The State government accorded 33 per cent reservation for women in the police department. So, it is a good opportunity for women to come forward and get into the police force. Also, there is Group I post of Deputy Superintendent of Police. There are roughly 30 posts out of the total 91 for women. So if they work hard, they can directly become DSPs. Again there is a relaxation in PET test – women have to clear an 800 metres run as against the 1500 metres for men.

Q. On preparing for the exam:

A. Firstly, one should stay away from social media platform or any such distractions until they achieve success. Also, adopt a systematic and smart approach to crack the competitive exams. Time management is the key in competitive exams, so prepare a schedule and cover the entire syllabus.

Q. On preparations for a physical endurance test (PET)

A. The PET is held after the written examination. But if one starts preparing from now itself, it will result in better endurance and performance. Mornings are good time when one can do physical exercises like stretching and warm ups, and later practice long jump, high jump, running, etc,.

Q. On the quality of training at PRT centers:

A. When compared with private coaching institutions, the police pre-recruitment training centres are much better. In PRT centres, the success rate is 30 per cent more than private coaching centres.

